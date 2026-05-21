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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMM Pfaudler standalone net profit rises 8.45% in the March 2026 quarter

GMM Pfaudler standalone net profit rises 8.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales rise 14.53% to Rs 288.87 crore

Net profit of GMM Pfaudler rose 8.45% to Rs 16.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 288.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 252.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.40% to Rs 59.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.28% to Rs 1034.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 921.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales288.87252.22 15 1034.21921.13 12 OPM %8.9813.53 -13.0511.98 - PBDT26.9828.16 -4 120.5587.38 38 PBT19.7520.48 -4 90.3756.17 61 NP16.4315.15 8 59.3242.25 40

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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