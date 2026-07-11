GMR Airports receives upgrade in credit ratings from CARE

GMR Airports announced that CARE Ratings has upgraded its ratings from CARE A; Stable to CARE A+; Positive for the Non-Convertible Bonds issued by the Company amounting to upto Rs. 1500 crore.

Further, CARE Ratings has upgraded its ratings from CARE A; Stable to CARE A+; Positive for the long term bank facilities availed/to be availed by the Company and has upgraded its rating from CARE A1 to CARE A1+ for the short term bank facilities availed by the Company.