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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Airports receives upgrade in credit ratings from CARE

GMR Airports receives upgrade in credit ratings from CARE

Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
GMR Airports announced that CARE Ratings has upgraded its ratings from CARE A; Stable to CARE A+; Positive for the Non-Convertible Bonds issued by the Company amounting to upto Rs. 1500 crore.

Further, CARE Ratings has upgraded its ratings from CARE A; Stable to CARE A+; Positive for the long term bank facilities availed/to be availed by the Company and has upgraded its rating from CARE A1 to CARE A1+ for the short term bank facilities availed by the Company.

 

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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