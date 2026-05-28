GMR Airports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 302.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.54% to Rs 3938.16 crore

Net profit of GMR Airports reported to Rs 302.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 237.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.54% to Rs 3938.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2863.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 175.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 392.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.18% to Rs 14807.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10414.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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