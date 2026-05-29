GMR Airports rises after reporting turnaround Q4 performance
GMR Airports rose 4.20% to Rs 101.96 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 302.35 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 237.59 crore in Q4 FY25.Revenue from operations increased 37.54% year-on-year to Rs 3,938.16 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.
Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 308.71 crore in Q4 FY26, against a loss of Rs 285.90 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Exceptional items for the quarter were Rs 6.40 crore, mainly due to net gains/losses from investment provisions, asset rights relinquishment, contract cancellation impacts, and insurance claims.
EBITDA rose 37.93% YoY to Rs 1,549 crore, compared with Rs 1,123 crore in Q4 FY25.
Total expenses increased 34.49% YoY to Rs 2,493.48 crore. Key cost components included the cost of materials consumed at Rs 54.64 crore (up 27.66% YoY), employee benefits expense at Rs 441.95 crore (up 12.31% YoY), and other expenses at Rs 756.95 crore (up 29.03% YoY).
GMR Airports is mainly engaged in the development, maintenance, and operation of airports; generation of power; coal mining and exploration activities; development of highways; and development, maintenance, and operation of special economic zones.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 29 2026 | 2:31 PM IST