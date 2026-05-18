GMR Airports slides after passenger traffic slips 5% YoY in April 2026

GMR Airports declined 3.46% to Rs 93.28 after the company handled around 9.8 million passengers in April 2026, marking a 5% YoY decline in passenger traffic.

Domestic traffic fell 3.7% YoY to 7.6 million passengers, while international traffic declined 8.9% YoY to 2.3 million passengers.

Delhi Airport handled around 6.7 million passengers in April 2026, down 0.3% YoY, while Hyderabad Airport handled around 2.3 million passengers, down 15.1% YoY.

Aircraft movements declined 1.6% YoY to 62,788 in April 2026. The company said that airport traffic in India has been impacted by ongoing geopolitical instability in the Middle East since 28 February 2026. Despite these global challenges, the Indian aviation sector is navigating operational headwinds to maintain connectivity and resilience.

For FY26, GMR Airports crossed the 121.6 million passenger mark, the highest-ever passenger traffic handled by the company. Domestic passenger traffic reached a record 92 million, up 0.6% YoY, while international passenger traffic touched a record 30 million, up 1.7% YoY.

GMR Airports is a leading global airport platform company with over two decades of experience in designing, constructing, and operating world-class sustainable airports. As a platform business, the company also provides a range of aero services, including duty-free, retail, F&B, cargo, car parking, O&M, and PMC services.

On a consolidated basis, GMR Airports' net profit declined 54.33% to Rs 121.83 crore while net sales rose 50.53% to Rs 3994.03 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

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