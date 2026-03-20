Friday, March 20, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Energy incorporates WoS - GMR Andhra Pradesh Renewable Energy-I

GMR Energy incorporates WoS - GMR Andhra Pradesh Renewable Energy-I

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
GMR Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of GMR Power & Urban Infra has incorporated GMR Andhra Pradesh Renewable Energy-I (GAPREL) as its wholly owned subsidiary. GAPREL has been incorporated to explore business opportunities in renewable energy space and is yet to engage in active business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for key indices

GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for key indices

Shree Ram Twistex standalone net profit rises 70.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Ram Twistex standalone net profit rises 70.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Lemon Tree Hotels signs deal for new resort in Lonavala

Lemon Tree Hotels signs deal for new resort in Lonavala

Board of IREDA approves enhancement of borrowing plan for FY 2026

Board of IREDA approves enhancement of borrowing plan for FY 2026

STL Digital launches cybersecurity suite - Securennov

STL Digital launches cybersecurity suite - Securennov

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming DividendsOTT Release This WeekGujarat Alkalies SharesGold and Silver Rate todayWho was Ali Larijani Killed?US Self Deportation OfferWhy are Sensex, Nifty Falling TodayLPG Crisis