GMR Energy incorporates WoS - GMR Andhra Pradesh Renewable Energy-I
GMR Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of GMR Power & Urban Infra has incorporated GMR Andhra Pradesh Renewable Energy-I (GAPREL) as its wholly owned subsidiary. GAPREL has been incorporated to explore business opportunities in renewable energy space and is yet to engage in active business.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST