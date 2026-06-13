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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Goa International Airport reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GMR Goa International Airport reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 2.41% to Rs 106.61 crore

Net Loss of GMR Goa International Airport reported to Rs 63.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 90.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.41% to Rs 106.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 331.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 269.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.58% to Rs 377.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 395.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales106.61104.10 2 377.32395.45 -5 OPM %42.8317.79 -28.0537.58 - PBDT-21.77-47.31 54 -162.42-106.96 -52 PBT-63.23-90.08 30 -330.30-269.54 -23 NP-63.31-90.08 30 -331.24-269.54 -23

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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