GMR Hospitality wins bid for operating F&B outlets at T3 IGIA, New Delhi

GMR Hospitality (GHL), an Indian subsidiary of GMR Airports has emerged as the Selected Bidder for designing, financing, developing, setting up, operating, managing and maintain the Food & Beverages Outlets at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi for an initial period of upto May 2036, which may further be extended by 10 additional years, by Delhi International Airport (DIAL), Indian Subsidiary of the Company and accordingly has entered into License Agreement.

The license fee is based on the revenue share payment model to DIAL which would be ascertained based on the revenue from Food & Beverages Outlets on year on year basis with a Minimum Monthly Guarantee payable by GHL to DIAL & Advertisement fees. The estimated aggregate amount of license fees for the FY 2026-27 and FY 2027-28 shall be ~ Rs. 49 crore and ~Rs. 109 crore respectively.