GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit rises 498.02% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 4.21% to Rs 588.54 croreNet profit of GMR Hyderabad International Airport rose 498.02% to Rs 178.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 588.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 564.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 124.73% to Rs 426.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 189.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.40% to Rs 2439.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2190.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales588.54564.79 4 2439.772190.15 11 OPM %56.4459.04 -60.4860.05 - PBDT204.46188.46 8 954.10798.83 19 PBT81.6554.42 50 468.92299.88 56 NP178.6329.87 498 426.90189.96 125
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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 9:05 AM IST