GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit rises 498.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.21% to Rs 588.54 crore

Net profit of GMR Hyderabad International Airport rose 498.02% to Rs 178.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 588.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 564.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 124.73% to Rs 426.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 189.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.40% to Rs 2439.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2190.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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