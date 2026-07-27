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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GMR Pochanpalli Expressways standalone net profit declines 56.52% in the June 2026 quarter

GMR Pochanpalli Expressways standalone net profit declines 56.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 5.43% to Rs 19.04 crore

Net profit of GMR Pochanpalli Expressways declined 56.52% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 19.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.0418.06 5 OPM %10.9821.37 -PBDT3.905.07 -23 PBT2.944.77 -38 NP1.302.99 -57

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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