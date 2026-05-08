GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 21.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.86% to Rs 410.94 crore

Net profit of GNA Axles rose 21.10% to Rs 30.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 410.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 377.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.21% to Rs 116.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 107.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.98% to Rs 1478.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1539.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

410.94377.501478.421539.7413.9513.3316.0913.6855.2448.58227.69201.3436.5234.18157.65144.2430.8225.45116.95107.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News