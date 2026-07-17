GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 66.46% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 36.67% to Rs 470.44 croreNet profit of GNA Axles rose 66.46% to Rs 38.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.67% to Rs 470.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 344.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales470.44344.21 37 OPM %15.3614.55 -PBDT69.8547.62 47 PBT51.7931.37 65 NP38.2722.99 66
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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 2:16 PM IST