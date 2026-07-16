GNA Axles standalone net profit rises 66.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.67% to Rs 470.44 crore

Net profit of GNA Axles rose 66.39% to Rs 38.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.67% to Rs 470.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 344.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.470.44344.2115.3714.5669.9047.6651.8431.4138.3223.03

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