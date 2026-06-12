GNG Electronics climbs as promoter pares stake to meet MPS norms

GNG Electronics rallied 3.03% to Rs 430.80 after the company's promoter, Vidhi. S. Khandelwal sold a 3.94% stake through the open market route for approximately Rs 175 crore, to comply with minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms.

The transaction was executed on 11 June 2026, involving the sale of 44,87,203 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs 2, at a price of Rs 390 per share.

Several institutional investors participated in the transaction. Goldman Sachs Asia Equity Portfolio acquired 6,41,031 shares, while Motilal Oswal Equity Opportunities Fund Series II purchased 6,41,027 shares. Other buyers included Mirae Asset Mutual Fund (6,41,032 shares), ITI Mutual Fund (6,41,029 shares), Edelweiss Mutual Fund (6,41,028 shares), Trust Mutual Fund (6,41,030 shares), MCP Emerging Markets Fund LP (1,45,662 shares), and Mobius Investment Trust (4,95,364 shares).

Following the stake sale, the shareholding of the promoter and promoter group in GNG Electronics declined from 78.71% to 74.77% of the company's paid-up equity share capital, achieveing the minimum public shareholding requirements prescribed under regulatory norms.

GNG Electronics is Indias largest refurbisher of laptops and desktops and among the largest refurbishers of ICT Devices overall, both globally and in India with significant presence across India, USA, Europe, Africa and UAE, in terms of value, as of March 31, 2026. The company refurbished nearly 7.27 lakh devices in FY26, offering a portfolio of SKUs including laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, premium smartphones, workstations, and accessories.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 185.89% to Rs 42.14 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 14.74 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 42.98% YoY to Rs 651.65 crore in Q4 FY26.

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