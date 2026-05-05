GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 185.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.98% to Rs 651.66 crore

Net profit of GNG Electronics rose 185.76% to Rs 42.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.98% to Rs 651.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 455.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 91.25% to Rs 132.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.01% to Rs 1891.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1411.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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