GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 56.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.08% to Rs 412.46 crore

Net profit of GNG Electronics rose 56.21% to Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.08% to Rs 412.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 312.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.412.46312.2811.9710.3539.0224.5135.7422.4728.9318.52

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