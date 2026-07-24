Go Digit General Insurance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd and Acutaas Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 July 2026.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd and Acutaas Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 July 2026.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd crashed 8.74% to Rs 256.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd lost 7.76% to Rs 866.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44519 shares in the past one month.

Westlife Foodworld Ltd tumbled 6.34% to Rs 459.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5901 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58932 shares in the past one month.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd slipped 5.86% to Rs 1298. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 50568 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Acutaas Chemicals Ltd dropped 5.61% to Rs 3262.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46185 shares in the past one month.

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