Go Digit General Insurance standalone net profit rises 29.24% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 2.41% to Rs 2301.02 croreNet profit of Go Digit General Insurance rose 29.24% to Rs 149.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 115.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.41% to Rs 2301.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2246.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.10% to Rs 544.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 424.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 8414.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8045.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2301.022246.87 2 8414.348045.96 5 OPM %-12.93-9.31 -1.891.23 - PBDT172.52115.61 49 631.69424.94 49 PBT172.52115.61 49 631.69424.94 49 NP149.42115.61 29 544.35424.94 28
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:05 AM IST