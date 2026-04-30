Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit declines 60.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.24% to Rs 196.12 crore

Net profit of Go Fashion (India) declined 60.03% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.24% to Rs 196.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 204.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.71% to Rs 59.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.20% to Rs 838.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 848.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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