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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goa Carbon reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.58 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Goa Carbon reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.58 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales decline 67.05% to Rs 65.64 crore

Net Loss of Goa Carbon reported to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 67.05% to Rs 65.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 199.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales65.64199.22 -67 OPM %-6.70-3.91 -PBDT-5.88-11.01 47 PBT-6.58-11.78 44 NP-6.58-7.95 17

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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