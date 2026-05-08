Goa Carbon reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 52.24% to Rs 201.06 croreNet profit of Goa Carbon reported to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.24% to Rs 201.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 48.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.02% to Rs 696.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 508.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales201.06132.07 52 696.09508.01 37 OPM %4.68-3.62 --4.02-3.70 - PBDT5.31-7.46 LP -38.96-25.50 -53 PBT4.59-8.19 LP -42.11-28.41 -48 NP4.49-6.54 LP -48.23-22.03 -119
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Growington Ventures India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST