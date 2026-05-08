Goa Carbon reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 52.24% to Rs 201.06 crore

Net profit of Goa Carbon reported to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 52.24% to Rs 201.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 132.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 48.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 22.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.02% to Rs 696.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 508.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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