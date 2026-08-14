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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit declines 96.70% in the June 2026 quarter

GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit declines 96.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Sales rise 26.55% to Rs 4.29 crore

Net profit of GOCL Corporation declined 96.70% to Rs 40.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1222.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.55% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.293.39 27 OPM %-122.14-177.29 -PBDT53.5951.31 4 PBT52.7350.78 4 NP40.401222.55 -97

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:39 AM IST