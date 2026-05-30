GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 225.04% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 21.81% to Rs 2.33 croreNet profit of GOCL Corporation rose 225.04% to Rs 75.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.81% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 868.10% to Rs 1521.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.34% to Rs 9.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.332.98 -22 9.7618.19 -46 OPM %-348.50-169.46 --321.52-151.84 - PBDT64.3026.69 141 335.89156.64 114 PBT63.6026.20 143 333.51154.41 116 NP75.1523.12 225 1521.95157.21 868
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:56 AM IST