Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 225.04% in the March 2026 quarter

GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 225.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

Sales decline 21.81% to Rs 2.33 crore

Net profit of GOCL Corporation rose 225.04% to Rs 75.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.81% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 868.10% to Rs 1521.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.34% to Rs 9.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.332.98 -22 9.7618.19 -46 OPM %-348.50-169.46 --321.52-151.84 - PBDT64.3026.69 141 335.89156.64 114 PBT63.6026.20 143 333.51154.41 116 NP75.1523.12 225 1521.95157.21 868

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Blue Blends (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Blue Blends (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 68.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 68.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 90.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 90.48% in the March 2026 quarter

M K Proteins standalone net profit declines 59.29% in the March 2026 quarter

M K Proteins standalone net profit declines 59.29% in the March 2026 quarter

HCKK Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

HCKK Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

GT vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealOTT This Week ITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance