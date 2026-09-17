Godavari Biorefineries Ltd Surges 7.03%

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd has added 0.7% over last one month compared to 4.19% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 3.95% drop in the SENSEX

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd gained 7.03% today to trade at Rs 252. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.03% to quote at 17272.6. The index is down 4.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, AWL Agri Business Ltd increased 2.8% and DOMS Industries Ltd added 2.38% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 16.74 % over last one year compared to the 10.29% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd has added 0.7% over last one month compared to 4.19% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 3.95% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21850 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22378 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 353.5 on 24 Apr 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 224 on 16 Sep 2026.

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