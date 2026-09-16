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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godavari Biorefineries receives Chinese patent for use of compounds for treatment of viral infection

Godavari Biorefineries receives Chinese patent for use of compounds for treatment of viral infection

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
Godavari Biorefineries announced that the Chinese Patent Office has granted the company's patent application entitled "USE OF COMPOUNDS FOR TREATING VIRAL INFECTIONS."

The invention relates to the use of compounds for inhibiting V-ATPase activity in cells and further discloses their use in the manufacture of medicaments for the treatment of viral infections.

 

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 11:31 AM IST