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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godavari Biorefineries receives Japanese patent

Godavari Biorefineries receives Japanese patent

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

For a novel class of compounds used in treatment of Cancer

Godavari Biorefineries announced that the Japanese Patent Office has granted its patent, "5-HYDROXY 1,4-NAPHTHALENEDIONE FOR USE IN THE TREATMENT OF CANCER,".

This patent covers a novel class of compounds that exhibit strong inhibitory effects on cancer and cancer stem cells, demonstrating significant efficacy against multiple types, including breast and prostate cancer.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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