Godavari Biorefineries rises after expanding ethanol capacity at Karnataka distillery

Godavari Biorefineries advanced 1.67% to Rs 282.80 after the company announced that it has commenced a corn / grain-based distillery at its Sameerwadi Unit, Karnataka, aimed at meeting the rising demand under India's ethanol blending program.

The company currently operates a 600 KLPD distillery based on sugarcane juice and syrup. The newly commissioned capacity of 200 KLPD has been set up at an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore, financed through internal accruals and debt.

According to the company, the addition of the grain-based distillery provides dual-feedstock capability, enabling more resilient ethanol production by reducing dependence on sugarcane and ensuring operational continuity during climate-related disruptions.

Godavari Biorefineries is a leading integrated biorefinery focused on the production of bio-based chemicals, ethanol, sugar, and power. The company is among the larger ethanol producers in India and is a pioneer in manufacturing ethanol-based chemicals. It operates advanced manufacturing facilities at Sakarwadi in Maharashtra and Sameerwadi in Karnataka, along with three research and development centres located in Mumbai and its plant locations.

On the financial front, the company reported a 26.48% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.88 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 71.93 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Consolidated sales declined 2.66% to Rs 564.10 crore during the quarter from Rs 579.50 crore recorded in the same period last year.

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