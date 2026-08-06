Thursday, August 06, 2026 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyUS Visa RejectionSBI Q1 PreviewPower Grid Q1 ResultFCRA Amendment BillTarun Tejpal CaseDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godavari Biorefineries slumps after loss widens to Rs 19 crore in Q1

Godavari Biorefineries slumps after loss widens to Rs 19 crore in Q1

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

Godavari Biorefineries tumbled 5.54% to Rs 252.55 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 19.31 crore in Q1 FY27, which is higher as compared with the loss figure of Rs 16.01 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose by 4.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 557.87 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses added up to Rs 585.77 crore in the June'26 quarter, up 5.3% YoY. The fall in raw material costs (down 9.7% YoY) was more than offset by higher finished good purchases (up 20.9% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 2.4% YoY).

The company has posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 25.84 crore for Q1 FY27. It has registered a pre-tax loss of Rs 22.30 crore for Q1 FY26.

 

Godavari Biorefineries is a leading integrated biorefinery focused on the production of bio-based chemicals, ethanol, sugar, and power. The company is among the larger ethanol producers in India and is a pioneer in manufacturing ethanol-based chemicals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Exide Industries Ltd soars 1.11%, rises for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd soars 1.11%, rises for third straight session

NLC India Ltd soars 0.59%, rises for fifth straight session

NLC India Ltd soars 0.59%, rises for fifth straight session

Castrol India Ltd soars 0.97%, gains for fifth straight session

Castrol India Ltd soars 0.97%, gains for fifth straight session

Reliance Power Ltd spurts 1.24%, up for five straight sessions

Reliance Power Ltd spurts 1.24%, up for five straight sessions

Canara Bank up for fifth session

Canara Bank up for fifth session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 1:52 PM IST