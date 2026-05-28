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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godavari Drugs standalone net profit rises 44.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Godavari Drugs standalone net profit rises 44.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 30.04% to Rs 33.16 crore

Net profit of Godavari Drugs rose 44.94% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.04% to Rs 33.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.62% to Rs 4.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.65% to Rs 105.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales33.1625.50 30 105.81113.35 -7 OPM %8.8712.20 -9.7410.44 - PBDT2.132.11 1 7.138.08 -12 PBT1.521.44 6 4.705.63 -17 NP1.290.89 45 4.094.38 -7

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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