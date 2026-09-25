Godawari Power acquires 31.45-acre land at AURIC Bidkin Industrial, Maharashtra

For setting up CRM project

Godawari Power & Ispat has received an Offer Letter dated 22 September 2026 from Maharashtra Industrial Township (MITL) (letter received on 24 September 2026) vide which MITL has offered to the Company an industrial plot bearing Plot No. 4 3, Sector No. 25, admeasuring 127,285.98 square metres (approximately 31.45 acres), situated at AURIC Bidkin Industrial Area, District Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, for setting up of CRM Project.