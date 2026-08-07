Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit rises 2.68% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.29% to Rs 1750.47 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat rose 2.68% to Rs 221.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 215.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.29% to Rs 1750.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1323.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1750.471323.2519.0724.49351.87334.40301.82290.53221.74215.96

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