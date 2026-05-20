Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit rises 26.59% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 9.69% to Rs 1610.27 croreNet profit of Godawari Power & Ispat rose 26.59% to Rs 280.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 221.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.69% to Rs 1610.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1468.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.35% to Rs 800.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 811.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.09% to Rs 5380.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5375.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1610.271468.08 10 5380.655375.73 0 OPM %27.2621.68 -23.2922.21 - PBDT456.31335.62 36 1294.941246.51 4 PBT407.92295.17 38 1116.601091.32 2 NP280.09221.26 27 800.75811.67 -1
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:09 AM IST