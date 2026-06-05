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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godawari Power & Ispat further invests Rs 100 cr in Godawari New Energy

Godawari Power & Ispat further invests Rs 100 cr in Godawari New Energy

Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
Godawari Power & Ispat has further invested Rs 100 crore in wholly owned subsidiary, Godawari New Energy against allotment of 10 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each at par on rights basis. Consequent to the allotment, the company's investment in Godawari New Energy has increased to Rs 450 crore comprising of 45 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each.
 

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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