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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

PCBL Chemical Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 May 2026.

PCBL Chemical Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd and Aurionpro Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 May 2026.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd soared 8.97% to Rs 316.45 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

PCBL Chemical Ltd spiked 7.66% to Rs 294.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avalon Technologies Ltd surged 6.98% to Rs 1453. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44565 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29914 shares in the past one month.

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BLS International Services Ltd spurt 6.13% to Rs 277.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89180 shares in the past one month.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd added 5.92% to Rs 775. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9838 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12304 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 12:07 PM IST

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