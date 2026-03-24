Godawari Power jumps after announcing Rs 7,000 crore steel plant expansion

Godawari Power & Ispat surged 4.79% to Rs 263.80 after the company's board approved setting up a 1 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant in Chhattisgarh.

The proposed project, to be developed at Raipur, will involve an investment of approximately Rs 7,000 crore. The company plans to fund the capex through a mix of debt and internal accruals in a 1:1 ratio.

The new facility will manufacture iron and steel finished products, including structural steel and wire rods, aimed at strengthening the companys presence in the steel sector.

The plant is expected to be completed over a period of three-and-a-half years. The company said the expansion is driven by robust and growing demand for structural steel in India.

The firm currently operates with an existing capacity of 0.5 MTPA at its Siltara facility, with utilisation levels above 95%.

Godawari Power and Ispat is engaged in the business of mining of captive iron ore and manufacturing of the iron ore pellets, sponge iron, steel billets, wire rods, hb wires, ferro alloys & galvanized steel structures with generation of both conventional and non-conventional power for captive consumption.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit declined 1.06% to Rs 143.25 crore while net sales declined 12.19% to Rs 1139.45 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News