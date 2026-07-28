Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit declines 44.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.16% to Rs 1191.85 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India declined 44.32% to Rs 198.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 356.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.16% to Rs 1191.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1474.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1191.851474.2515.2222.90285.39476.08251.10447.99198.39356.31

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