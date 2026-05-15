Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 86.71% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.75% to Rs 1781.16 croreNet profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 86.71% to Rs 521.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 279.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.75% to Rs 1781.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1565.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.35% to Rs 1526.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1072.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 6352.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5578.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1781.161565.82 14 6352.635578.46 14 OPM %31.0317.18 -24.9421.11 - PBDT701.01415.30 69 2060.811594.69 29 PBT668.40373.76 79 1939.861471.05 32 NP521.46279.29 87 1526.061072.03 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:18 PM IST