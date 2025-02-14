Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Vakrangee Ltd, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd, H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd and United Breweries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 February 2025.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd spiked 17.45% to Rs 5852.35 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 94943 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11516 shares in the past one month.

 

Vakrangee Ltd surged 4.96% to Rs 16.71. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 114.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd soared 4.86% to Rs 664.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12265 shares in the past one month.

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd rose 2.91% to Rs 1184.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2934 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7148 shares in the past one month.

United Breweries Ltd added 2.28% to Rs 2076.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7258 shares in the past one month.

Rites inks MoU with Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power for Rs 120 crore project

Rites inks MoU with Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power for Rs 120 crore project

GAIL (India) and Cummins to collaborate in area of sustainable green energy technologies

GAIL (India) and Cummins to collaborate in area of sustainable green energy technologies

India, US aim to more than double total bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030; defense deals, strategic partnership discussed

India, US aim to more than double total bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030; defense deals, strategic partnership discussed

Allcargo Logistics Q3 PAT slides 12% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Allcargo Logistics Q3 PAT slides 12% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Nazara Tech Q3 PAT drops 53% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Nazara Tech Q3 PAT drops 53% YoY to Rs 14 cr

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

