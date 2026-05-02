Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 48.14% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 9.29% to Rs 2322.97 croreNet profit of Godrej Agrovet rose 48.14% to Rs 104.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 2322.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2125.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.02% to Rs 472.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 429.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 10203.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9356.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2322.972125.46 9 10203.289356.15 9 OPM %5.986.90 -8.468.72 - PBDT188.02142.99 31 871.30779.90 12 PBT129.9886.54 50 642.44553.80 16 NP104.8570.78 48 472.78429.72 10
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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:04 AM IST