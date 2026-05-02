Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 48.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.29% to Rs 2322.97 crore

Net profit of Godrej Agrovet rose 48.14% to Rs 104.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 2322.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2125.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.02% to Rs 472.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 429.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 10203.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9356.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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