Tuesday, September 01, 2026 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyLava Virat V1 5G reviewZomato LayoffsNepal FloodsIndia Q1 GDP GrowthSymbiotec Pharmalab ShareMilky Mist ShareSkyways Air Services' shares
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Agrovet Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godrej Agrovet Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 September 2026.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 September 2026.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd spiked 9.77% to Rs 675.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31624 shares in the past one month.

 

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd surged 8.08% to Rs 2720.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25434 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11967 shares in the past one month.

Engineers India Ltd soared 7.18% to Rs 280.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Subhash Chandra, chairman of Essel Group and founder and chairman emeritus of Zee Entertainment Enterprises

NCLT stays order approving Subhash Chandra's ₹6.25 crore repayment plan

stock markets, trading

Stock Market LIVE: HCLTech, ITC drive 200-pts gain in Sensex; SMIDs trade mixed

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri share price

Multibagger stock: Why TBZ shares are locked at 20% upper circuit

Breathable

Choosing the Most Breathable Diaper: Why Breathability Matters as Much as Softness

Job postings

IT services hiring demand hits 18-month high in September: Xpheno

Rain Industries Ltd added 6.23% to Rs 207.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd gained 5.79% to Rs 115.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Euro edges lower after downbeat German retail sales; EUR/INR futures linger around 110 mark

Euro edges lower after downbeat German retail sales; EUR/INR futures linger around 110 mark

Dollar index steady near 99.50 mark as conflicts escalate between US and Iran driving oil prices higher

Dollar index steady near 99.50 mark as conflicts escalate between US and Iran driving oil prices higher

Nifty above 24,100 level; metal shares in demand

Nifty above 24,100 level; metal shares in demand

Weighted average lending rate on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs stood at 8.97% in July 2026

Weighted average lending rate on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs stood at 8.97% in July 2026

NSE SME Madhur Knit Crafts starts on a frayed note

NSE SME Madhur Knit Crafts starts on a frayed note

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 12:16 PM IST