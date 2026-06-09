Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 112.09% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 7172.25 croreNet profit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company rose 112.09% to Rs 470.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 221.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 7172.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6236.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.47% to Rs 503.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 568.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 21407.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19374.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7172.256236.76 15 21407.0619374.35 10 OPM %10.4510.11 -6.277.31 - PBDT715.88572.53 25 1231.901359.36 -9 PBT573.76437.56 31 695.97844.09 -18 NP470.17221.68 112 503.56568.78 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Nuclear Power Corporation of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2477.57 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 9:05 AM IST