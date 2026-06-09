Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 112.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 7172.25 crore

Net profit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company rose 112.09% to Rs 470.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 221.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 7172.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6236.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.47% to Rs 503.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 568.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 21407.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19374.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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