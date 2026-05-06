Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 9.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.18% to Rs 3884.90 crore

Net profit of Godrej Consumer Products rose 9.68% to Rs 451.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 411.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 3884.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3494.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.50% to Rs 1861.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1852.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.50% to Rs 15100.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13917.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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