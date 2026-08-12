Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Falls 10%

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has lost 14.25% over last one month compared to 0.02% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.83% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd lost 10% today to trade at Rs 916.2. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.34% to quote at 18260.66. The index is up 0.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd decreased 6.9% and Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd lost 1.37% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 9.88 % over last one year compared to the 2.46% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has lost 14.25% over last one month compared to 0.02% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 29784 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 66318 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1308.4 on 04 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 916.2 on 12 Aug 2026.

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