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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Consumer Products Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Ltd, Arvind Fashions Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd and Wockhardt Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 May 2026.

KPIT Technologies Ltd, Arvind Fashions Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd and Wockhardt Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 May 2026.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd tumbled 5.10% to Rs 1038.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99251 shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd lost 4.54% to Rs 714.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Arvind Fashions Ltd crashed 4.46% to Rs 458. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41935 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25303 shares in the past one month.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd plummeted 4.35% to Rs 776.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 42616 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36649 shares in the past one month.

Wockhardt Ltd corrected 4.28% to Rs 1646.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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