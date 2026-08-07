Godrej Consumer Q1 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 505 cr

Godrej Consumer Products reported 11.50% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 504.52 core on 18.31% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 4,225.47 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Revenue growth was driven by underlying volume growth of 9%, while revenue and profit growth remained broad-based across all businesses.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 10.24% YoY to Rs 676.55 crore in Q1 FY27.

Consolidated EBITDA grew 14% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 FY27.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit rose 2.26% to Rs 362.72 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 354.69 crore in Q1 FY26. Total revenue from operations gained 11.40% YoY to Rs 2,556.72 crore in Q1 FY27.

Standalone sales grew 12% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,535 crore in Q1 FY27, driven by underlying volume growth (UVG) of 7%. EBITDA increased 10% YoY to Rs 548 crore during the quarter. Indonesia sales rose 15% YoY, while sales across Africa, the US and the Middle East surged 47% YoY.

Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director, and CEO, GCPL, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), said, Q1 FY27 marked a strong start to the year, with consolidated revenue rising 19% year-on-year (YoY), supported by 9% underlying volume growth. EBITDA increased 14%, with margins at 19%, while net profit rose 11%, despite near-term commodity cost pressures.

Sitapati said the performance was led by an exceptional showing in Africa, supported by broad-based growth across countries and categories. India performed well, while Indonesia returned to stable growth. He noted that the operating environment remained challenging due to elevated input costs and volatility in crude and other commodities amid geopolitical developments.

Underlying volume growth strengthened sequentially to 9%, reflecting broad-based momentum across geographies and categories. The companys key growth platforms, including Godrej Fab, GK Incense Sticks and Godrej Aer globally, continued to perform strongly, while newer categories such as toilet cleaners, body wash and face wash also showed encouraging progress.

GCPL has also launched Godrej Rizz, its liquid dishwash brand, in select states. The company said the liquid dishwash category, estimated at Rs 2,500-3,000 crore, is growing at a strong double-digit pace as consumers shift from bars to liquid products.

The companys Africa, GAUM business delivered a strong quarter, driven by its FMCG portfolio and continued growth in Hair Fashion across markets. GCPL doubled media investments in the region, scaled air fresheners across GAUM and received encouraging consumer feedback from its initial incense sticks pilot in Nigeria.

Sitapati said EBITDA margins in the Africa business have structurally improved from high-single-digit levels to the mid-teens and are expected to remain at those levels. The business has delivered several consecutive quarters of improvement in revenue growth and profitability, supported by portfolio simplification, stronger execution, improved cost discipline and increased investment behind priority brands and categories.

With revenue growth tracking ahead of its original expectations and input costs beginning to ease, GCPL remains confident of delivering its full-year FY27 guidance and expects to exceed it in select areas.

Godrej Consumer Products is an Indian consumer goods company. The company's products include soap, hair colorants, toiletries and liquid detergents.

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