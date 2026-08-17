Godrej Finance standalone net profit rises 420.96% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 80.72% to Rs 573.29 croreNet profit of Godrej Finance rose 420.96% to Rs 49.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 80.72% to Rs 573.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 317.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales573.29317.23 81 OPM %67.9458.24 -PBDT83.9526.27 220 PBT65.9919.02 247 NP49.709.54 421
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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST