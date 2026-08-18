Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 63.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.18% to Rs 227.80 crore

Net profit of Godrej Housing Finance rose 63.93% to Rs 14.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.18% to Rs 227.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 187.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.227.80187.9879.2985.3330.3423.3324.0519.1814.959.12

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