Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Inds jumps after Q2 PAT surges to Rs 288 cr

Godrej Inds jumps after Q2 PAT surges to Rs 288 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Godrej Industries rallied 7.35% to Rs 1000.85 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 229.5% to Rs 287.62 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 87.30 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 22% YoY to Rs 4,804.96 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax jumped 78.61% YoY to Rs 428.66 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses increased 17.6% to Rs 4,815.08 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 4,094.51 crore in Q2 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 2418.57 crore (up 1.53% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 340.80 crore (up 11.37% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 476.92 crore (up 43.17% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On standalone basis, the company reported net profit of Rs 152.52 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 6.11 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 31.33% YoY to Rs 1075.46 crore in Q2 FY25.

Godrej Industries, a Godrej Group Company, is a conglomerate with a significant presence in home and personal care, animal feeds, dairy and agri-products, poultry, oil palm plantation and real estate.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

India, Philippines, 75th year

India-Philippines mark 75 years of diplomatic ties, unveil special logo

Visa

You can now work remotely in Kazakhstan with its new digital nomad visa

trading, market, stocks

Godrej Industries gains 9% on posting over 2x profit in Q2, revenue up 22%

Happy Children’s Day 2024

Happy Children's Day 2024: Wishes, messages and inspiring quotes to share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon