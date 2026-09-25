Godrej Industries announces further investment in Godrej Investment
Godrej Industries (GIL) has made further investment in Godrej Investment (GIVL), its wholly owned subsidiary. This further investment of equity shares of GIVL is done by GIL based on the valuation report for a total consideration approximately of Rs 335 crore.
GIVL has been incorporated on 05 January 2026, as a wholly owned subsidiary of GIL. GIVL shall continue to remain a wholly owned subsidiary of GIL subsequent to the aforesaid investment.
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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 6:37 PM IST