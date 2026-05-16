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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 142.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 142.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 33.12% to Rs 7693.72 crore

Net profit of Godrej Industries rose 142.67% to Rs 444.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.12% to Rs 7693.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5779.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.41% to Rs 1240.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 981.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.12% to Rs 22236.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19657.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7693.725779.69 33 22236.8519657.41 13 OPM %15.1710.27 -10.0810.68 - PBDT1268.68745.69 70 3960.602783.35 42 PBT1127.71635.22 78 3459.242353.16 47 NP444.28183.08 143 1240.53981.38 26

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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