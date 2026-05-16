Godrej Industries consolidated net profit rises 142.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.12% to Rs 7693.72 crore

Net profit of Godrej Industries rose 142.67% to Rs 444.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.12% to Rs 7693.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5779.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.41% to Rs 1240.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 981.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.12% to Rs 22236.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19657.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

7693.725779.6922236.8519657.4115.1710.2710.0810.681268.68745.693960.602783.351127.71635.223459.242353.16444.28183.081240.53981.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News